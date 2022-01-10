media release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B1000127
NAME: Det. Trooper John Waitekus
STATION: Headquarters
CONTACT#: 802 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01-08-22
INCIDENT LOCATION: 6109 RT 5 Westminster, VT.
JUDDS’S POWER AND EQUIPMENT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operating without the owner’s consent, Unlawful Mischief.
ACCUSED: unknown
VICTIM: Elaine Judd
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01-08-22, at approximately 0330 am, suspect/s damaged and then stole, a U haul truck from the parking lot of Judds Power and equipment at 6109 RT 5 Westminster, VT. The vehicle was located abandoned in NH. If anyone has information reference this case, please contact the VT State Police in Westminster and reference case # 22B1000127.
Detective Trooper John Waitekus
Vermont State Police
Executive Protection Unit
109 State Street
Montpelier, VT. 05609
Cell (802) 585-6923
E-mail john.waitekus@vermont.gov