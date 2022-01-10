media release

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 22B1000127

NAME: Det. Trooper John Waitekus                        

STATION: Headquarters             

CONTACT#: 802 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01-08-22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6109 RT 5 Westminster, VT.

JUDDS’S POWER AND EQUIPMENT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operating without the owner’s consent, Unlawful Mischief.

 

ACCUSED:  unknown                                         

 

VICTIM: Elaine Judd

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01-08-22, at approximately 0330 am, suspect/s damaged and then stole, a U haul truck from the parking lot of Judds Power and equipment at 6109 RT 5 Westminster, VT. The vehicle was located abandoned in NH. If anyone has information reference this case, please contact the VT State Police in Westminster and reference case # 22B1000127.

 

 

 

Detective Trooper John Waitekus

Vermont State Police

Executive Protection Unit

109 State Street

Montpelier, VT. 05609

Cell (802) 585-6923

E-mail john.waitekus@vermont.gov

 

