media release

CASE#: 22B1000127

NAME: Det. Trooper John Waitekus

STATION: Headquarters

CONTACT#: 802 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01-08-22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6109 RT 5 Westminster, VT.

JUDDS’S POWER AND EQUIPMENT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operating without the owner’s consent, Unlawful Mischief.

ACCUSED: unknown

VICTIM: Elaine Judd

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01-08-22, at approximately 0330 am, suspect/s damaged and then stole, a U haul truck from the parking lot of Judds Power and equipment at 6109 RT 5 Westminster, VT. The vehicle was located abandoned in NH. If anyone has information reference this case, please contact the VT State Police in Westminster and reference case # 22B1000127.

