Lucinetic Enters the Market to Help Elevate Your Influence
The reference ecosystem is undergoing a profound educational, cultural and technological change
Everyone has a narrative, and Lucinetic will assist you in telling yours more efficiently, fairly, and effectively to help you boost your influence and land–or fill–that coveted position.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established by renowned university professors and tech leaders Konstantin Batygin of Caltech, Greg Laughlin of Yale, and Olga Batygin, formerly of Caltech, the founders identified a significant inefficiency in academia and industry: the reference lifecycle. To solve this problem, they created a unique platform that will help organize, read and write references aided by Artificial Intelligence.
— Olga Batygin, Co-Founder and CEO of Lucinetic
Introducing Lucinetic: advancing AI to revolutionize modular text, so users can focus on the human touch that truly matters.
Lucinetic is the first and only solution to innovate the letter-writing process by developing an interactive, culturally competent dashboard that enables letter writers and applicants to organize, sort, quantify metrics, and create equitable recommendation letters using a proprietary algorithm powered by the most evolved Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology.
“An astounding reality is that Cicero first initiated the referral process in 45 BC, and for more than 2000 years, the process has not fundamentally changed. Everyone has a narrative, and Lucinetic will assist you in telling yours more efficiently, fairly, and effectively to help you boost your influence and land–or fill–that coveted position,” says Olga Batygin, Co-Founder and CEO of Lucinetic.
The Lucinetic application dashboard provides letter requesters with an interactive and visual depiction of their accomplishments, enabling seamless contact with their letter writer and tracking the progress of their letter of recommendation requests.
“Lucinetic’s AI boost gives you the freedom to say what you mean to say in the most compelling and logical way. The algorithm is ethically trained and doesn’t fall for human error and fatigue. In the end, however, it is only an assistant. The ownership is entirely that of the letter writer, and we emphasized the development of an interactive process where the writer collaborates with the AI and retains complete control,” says Konstantin Batygin, Co-Founder and Head of Product Development.
The United States loses an opportunity to hire, retain, and promote the best talent when relying on poorly communicated recommendations. The US alone has 1.5 million faculty members at educational institutions and 16.6 million undergraduates, and roughly 215,000 people are hired each day across various businesses. The recommendation process is ripe for disruption, and Lucinetic is here to evolve it to create better outcomes for applicants and hiring teams.
Natural Language Processing is a task in computational linguistics that began in the 1950s and continues to evolve. A novel methodology was introduced in 2018, wherein all previous neural NLP models used supervised learning from enormous volumes of manually labeled data. Every day, this technology becomes more sophisticated, and a variety of entrepreneurs are developing intriguing new apps employing NLP to answer many of today's text-based use cases. Most NLP-based solutions, however, have difficulties in long-form text generation. With goals originating within academic requirements, the creators needed to establish an “AI partner” approach to co-create specific, accurate, high-quality writing. As a result, Lucinetic has developed its own method for creating variable-driven, cohesive long-form text.
By offering the writer categorized analytics and an interactive writing and reading tool in a cloud-based, accessible, and secure environment, Lucinetic's dashboard will enable a more efficient, data-driven, and thorough recommendation process.
"For anyone tasked with submitting a large number of recommendation letters, writer's block can be daunting. A further challenge arises as one reworks a given letter in connection with new opportunities for the applicant. Lucinetic's language generation skills, combined with its impeccable situational awareness, serve to break the logjam, allowing the recommender to focus on being their best expressive self." says Greg Laughlin, Co-Founder, and Head of Technology.
Lucinetic has unlocked an opportunity for the public to join the waiting list and become part of an exclusive user status before their formal launch in August 2022. Everyone entering the waiting list will receive a 20% discount for the duration of their membership. The first 1000 to secure their spot will be grandfathered into the Lucinetic Ambassador plan and receive a 50% total discount upon launch, will retain their special rate for the duration of their membership, and also will be invited to an exclusive AMA session with the founders.
“Remember the last time you needed a reference to apply or hire–whether it was a letter or to schedule a conversation. Chances are you’ll agree that the whole process could have been easier, less daunting, and more effective. This is why we created Lucinetic and are so passionate about bringing you on board. Help us launch this exciting new chapter of equitable and efficient references with Lucinetic, and sign up for the waiting list by simply texting ‘join’ to (833) 316-1584, scan the QR code or visit our website.” says Olga Batygin.
About Lucinetic
Lucinetic started in 2021 to solve a prominent personal pain point: the recommendation and reference process. The three co-founders: Olga Batygin, Greg Laughlin, and Konstantin Batygin brought together their extensive experience in research, predictive analytics, chaos theory, academic administration, and entrepreneurship and developed a novel algorithm to be the first to market in creating accurate and specific AI-enabled long-form text.
Our Goal
Letters by Lucinetic will ensure that requesting, creating, and reading an equitably written and authenticated recommendation will become 90% faster and as easy as clicking a button. Natural Language Processing is transforming the way the world communicates, and the future Lucinetic envisions is becoming the go-to tool for a variety of modular long-form documents across various industries.
Helen Hatzis
Lucinetic
media@lucinetic.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn