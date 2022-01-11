Thirdera Honors PeopleReign with Partner of the Year Award

PeopleReign + Thirdera deliver the future of work for ServiceNow customers

The award recognizes the power of using ServiceNow with PeopleReign’s AI platform for improving employee experiences

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirdera, the largest pure-play ServiceNow partner in the world, has recognized PeopleReign with its 2021 “Partner of the Year” award. PeopleReign received the award at Thirdera’s inaugural Hexy Award ceremony.

In April 2021, Thirdera and PeopleReign formed a partnership that authorizes Thirdera to sell, implement and support the full suite of PeopleReign products including the virtual agent, domain ontologies, Classify app for routing, Recommend app for live agent support, and Insights app for predictive analytics. Joint customers benefit from the combination of Thirdera’s ServiceNow expertise with AI advisory services and technology from PeopleReign. Thirdera has five certified PeopleReign architects on staff and makes AI strategy and implementation services available as part of every engagement.

PeopleReign’s platform improves the employee experience for enterprise customers by automating the delivery of IT and HR services. The system is pre-configured to answer about five million common IT and HR questions; it automates the full lifecycle of service requests by helping employees, live agents, and service owners; and it provides a deep integration with ServiceNow that includes full API support for conversational AI, ticket classification and routing, and contextual recommendations. PeopleReign customers report a 65% call volume reduction, 90% cost per ticket reduction, and 40% improved self-service adoption.

“Together with PeopleReign, we are able to provide clients with thought leadership and strategy consulting to deliver the future of work with AI,” said Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera. “PeopleReign helps organizations unlock the full potential of a system of record in less time and with our deep ServiceNow expertise, clients get meaningful value out of automation from PeopleReign in weeks. We’re proud of our partnership and have high expectations for 2022 and beyond.”

“I’m proud of both teams for the success we’ve achieved together,” said Dan Turchin, CEO of PeopleReign. “PeopleReign customers deliver better business outcomes faster when Thirdera is involved. Getting the most value out of ServiceNow requires a combination of complementary technologies and an understanding of how best to operationalize them. This partnership delivers both. In more than twenty years of partnering with IT solution providers, I’ve never been around a more professional, talented, passionate organization. Both teams are stronger as a result of the partnership… but the real beneficiaries are our joint clients.”

About PeopleReign

PeopleReign is the AI-first system of intelligence for large enterprises. It automates the resolution of IT and HR issues for employees. PeopleReign saves organizations an average of $20 per trouble ticket while delivering a better service experience than legacy systems. AI is the new UI. Voice is the new app. Today’s intelligent enterprise is powered by smart features that understand how employees work. The PeopleReign system of intelligence provides four applications designed to support employees, live call center agents, and service owners. Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign owns the lifecycle of service requests with applications and automated machine learning that extend beyond chatbots. We believe AI exists to augment – not replace – humans. We believe in a future where the pace of innovation will continue to accelerate. In that future, technology transforms but people reign. To be notified of more updates, visit www.peoplereign.io.

About Thirdera

Thirdera is an Elite-level ServiceNow partner. The firm enables mid-market and enterprise customers to leverage the full power of ServiceNow through complete, workflow-enabled services. Their approach speeds customer outcomes, reduces work, reduces complexity, and brings legacy IT investments a new life as an integral part of end-to-end workflow services. With employees in North America, Latin America, Australia, and India, Thirdera serves both public and private sectors, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and energy. To be notified of more updates, visit www.thirdera.com.

