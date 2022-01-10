HAITI UNITY SUMMIT - BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - HAITIAN DIASPORA TO SEARCH FOR SOLUTION TO HAITI' S POLITICAL CRISIS
HAITI UNITY SUMMIT TO FIND SOLUTION TO HAITI'S POLITICAL CRISIS - SEARCHING A CONCENSUS LEADER TO LEAD THE TRANSITION GOVERNMENT TO ORGANIZE ELECTIONS IN HAITI
THIS HAITIAN-LED EVENT WILL LEAD TO AN ACCORD OF THE ACCORDS. WE HAVE INVITED EVERY ACCORD AND WE HAVE SEVEN OUT OF NINE, SO WE ARE READY TO SEARCH FOR A SOLUTION”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haitian Diaspora Federation (HDF), The Haitian Medical Association (AMHE), the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC), the Coalition of Haitian Diaspora Organizations (COODAH); Movement Patriotique Des Haitiens Conscients (MPHC); Haitian Diaspora United for Haiti (HDUH), Tribune Politique Des Femmes (TPF), Ayiti Dapres Fanm Peyizan Ak Fanmi’l (ADFPF), and its Haiti affiliated organization GIPHADREC, partner to form the Haitian Diaspora Interest Group to convene the “Haiti Unity Summit” scheduled for January 13-19, 2021 at the Southern University Law Center, Nelson Mandela Center for Public Policy, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Themed “Haiti Unity Summit”, the purpose of the Summit is to provide a platform for the different political factions and Haitian Civil Society to negotiate a permanent solution to the political crisis and to lay the groundwork for a government of transition that will organize free and fair elections as soon as practicable.
— EMMANUEL ROY, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HDPAC.ORG
The summit will gather SEVEN (7) protagonists of the different “Accords” – Accord Montana, Accord Cesco, Accord Pen, Akor Lari’a, Accord Du Millieu, Accord Kontra Ped La, Accord Tribune Politiques Des Femmes. This Haitian-led event presents a format that would allow all parties to state their positions and negotiate their positions without interference from any third party. Through facilitated mediation, trained facilitators and mediators will assist the parties to flush out the issues that would allow for a final solution. Each party will be allowed to present its position publicly and then will go into private sessions with a mediator and a facilitator. With the assistance of trained professionals, this three-day event provides an historic opportunity for a final solution towards the formation of a transitional government in Haiti.
The Summit is supported by Haitians and the international community: “we need Haitian solution to Haitian problems”, Michaelle Jean, the Haitian born Former Governor of Canada told delegates of the Global Haitian diaspora. “This must be a Haitian-led solution”, Brian Nichols, the Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere, told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “We need An Accord of all the Accords,” said Kenneth Merten, the United States charge d’Affaires in Haiti. This was later echoed by Madame Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and several other Congress members, including Congressman, Gregory Meeks, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. The Summit will be facilitated by the highly decorated Lt. General Russell L. Honoré (ret).
The “Haiti Unity Summit” invite the media in general to cover the event and thanks our partners and sponsors for their continued support and thank everyone in advance for their interest, enthusiasm, advice, active participation, support, and prompt response. This a call to Unity, and we expect all Haitians to champion the cause of Unity.
“L’UNION FAIT LA FORCE.”
