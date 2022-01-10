Top floral designers announced – 2022 Art & The Bloom

2022 Art & The Bloom 'Best Use of Color' Award – Sherry Jeffries, Coastal Garden Club, Bolivia, North Carolina – Courtesy Scott Bittler

North Carolina's New Hanover and Harbor Island Garden Clubs organized the fifth annual Art & The Bloom exhibition and competition...

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading floral designers in North and South Carolina gathered this weekend in Wrightsville Beach to showcase their floral creations inspired by fine art.

“Art & The Bloom was an overwhelming success amidst the difficult challenges of the times,” said project Chair Barb Bittler. “This event would not be possible without the support of our floral designers, artists, sponsors, donors, and Blockade Runner Beach Resort. Our garden clubs look forward to the many ways we will be able to give back to our community through the proceeds of Art & The Bloom.”

New Hanover and Harbor Island Garden Clubs organized the fifth annual Art & The Bloom exhibition and competition, including the expert demonstrations and workshops in floral design, floral collage and culinary art, jewelry fashion shows, gallery art sales by the Wilmington Art Association, and nationally renowned vendors.

Here are 2022’s top Art & The Bloom floral designers:

First Place Award: Melanie Wyatt, Mount Pleasant, SC

Second Place Award: Rachel Rawls, Lady Banks Garden Club, Dudley, NC

Third Place Award: Marietta Gwathmey, Wilmington, NC

Best Use of Color: Sherry Jeffries, Coastal Garden Club, Bolivia, NC

People’s Choice Award: TBA

CLICK HERE FOR ART & THE BLOOM PHOTO GALLERY

Judging this year’s competitions were National Garden Club Judge and Flower Show School Instructor Judy Binns, and North Carolina’s Bill Hamilton winner of numerous awards including the 2015 EPIC Tabletop Award, Best Themed Décor Award, and the Best Team Event Award.

New Hanover Garden Club and the Harbor Island Garden Club are federated through the National Garden Club and Garden Clubs of North Carolina. Art & The Bloom proceeds will benefit gardening projects for nonprofit organizations and student scholarships. Blockade Runner Beach Resort hosted all activities.

Contact:

Barb Bittler, Chair, Art & The Bloom

BarbBittler@gmail.com

910-616-0476

Robert B Butler

Communications | PR

Robert@RBButler.com

www.RBButler.com

Permission granted for redistribution

#Art&TheBloom #NewHanoverGardenClub #HarborIslandGardenClub #WrightsvilleBeach #NorthCarolina #BlockadeRunner #BeachResort #FineArt #FloralArrangements #Flowers #FloralDesigners #Ornamentals #Watercolors #EdibleFlowers #WilmingtonArtAssociation #JudyBinns #BillHamilton