VT RT 346 - Closed

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 346 from Church St in Pownal to the New York border is closed at this time due to hazardous road conditions and multiple vehicles having gone off the roadway. Highway crews are in the area and treating the roads.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.

Please drive carefully.