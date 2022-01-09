Submit Release
LANE CLOSURE - I 89 SOUTHBOUND WATERBURY MILE MARKER 67

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The right lane of Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 67 in the Waterbury area near the Waterbury rest area is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The left lane is open at this time.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

