AEssenseGrows Announces B Round Funding Led by Hambrecht Ventures

SANTA CLARA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEssenseGrows, a multinational AgTech company announced that they had successfully completed their B Round funding led by Hambrecht Ventures with continued participation by previous investors.

AEssenseGrows provides a complete aeroponic platform with embedded precision sensors to control and monitor highly automated “grow recipes” to tune and optimize accelerated plant growth. Easy-to-use software creates differentiated craft quality plants with unique characteristics that satisfy premium value consumers with detailed extraction profiles. The AEtrium System precision sensors data log every aspect of the grow procedure creating the ability to capture, reuse, and redeploy exact duplicate grow cycles on a room-by-room or location-by-location basis for plant production scaled globally.

AEssenseGrows precision aeroponics enables customers to deliver higher yields, higher potency, and higher profitability well beyond typical benchmarks per strain and variety. AEssenseGrows has existing customers in volume production from North America to Europe, Israel, and South Africa.

The AEssenseGrows AEtrium System holds unlimited benefits:

• Aeroponics supercharges plant growth with a surplus of oxygen at root surface

• Superior nutrient absorption means faster plant growth, yields, & profits

• Aeroponics uses 5% of the water required when compared to field-based agriculture

• Zero soil aeroponics eliminates pest vectors simplifying pest management

• Automation simplifies the process of plant management & growth

• Intelligent cloud-based data logging enables seamless research and advanced recipe development

• The Guardian Grow Manager central control software provides automation and monitoring of grow operations 24x7, 365 days/year

• The AEtrium System comes with standard features designed from the ground up to scale into modular global commercial operations

AEssenseGrows has a solid bench of fast growing medicinal and recreational cannabis customers globally. This additional new funding will be used for global expansion of current markets and for research and development. AEssenseGrows’ customers are beginning production of newly discovered medicinal plant extracts for pharmaceutical applications. AmerStem in Camarillo, California has chosen the AEssenseGrows AEtrium System to launch their industrial production of Quillaja saponin for vaccine adjuvants in growing demand. With this approach, AmerStem is addressing commercialization of adjuvants as components of vaccine production to deal with infectious agents like COVID-19, influenza, malaria, and hepatitis. The ability to create plant characteristics with unique compounds based on grow recipe nuances is very valuable for medical research and production methods.

William Hambrecht, Principal at, Hambrecht Ventures, stated, “Hambrecht Ventures is focused on finding disruptive companies that open new markets by delivering important benefits at lower cost. AEssenseGrows’ strong management team has built a modular technology that is replacing “plant it and watch” with “plant scripting to detailed specifications” bringing innovative new products to economic reality.”

Robert Chen, CEO, AEssenseGrows, reflected, “We are ready for the next stage in our global growth plans. Precision aeroponics is the way forward to designer plant production with a myriad of medical benefits.”

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Silicon Valley. AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world.

The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow recipes and environmental conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions.

For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com.