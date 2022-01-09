Submit Release
DJ Cole Cherry is Super Excited for his new Single "Back of Your Mind" to hit the Radio, January 2022

The Real DJ Cole Cherry

Cole enjoys quiet moments at the beach to think and reflect about his music.

Living The Life, We Only Have One

DJ Cole Cherry's new Single "Back of Your Mind", gets ready to hit the radio January 2022. Cole can't wait to see how his song does on the music charts.

I take my pain to the bank!”
— Cole Cherry
PARRISH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Cole Cherry's New single "Back of Your Mind" is getting ready to hit the radio! Cole is so excited, this has been his life long dream for the world to finally hear his music. All Cole's songs come from life experiences and are from his heart. This song, "Back of Your Mind", has a very special place in his heart as the song describes an unconditional love for a girl, which unfortunately in the end was not returned. Cole knew she loved him, but there was always doubts, hence, the title.... " Back of Your Mind".

Cole is a dedicated, passionate person when it comes to his family and friends. Cole always keeps it real and speaks only from his heart, which eventually turns into his music. Cole has been writing his own music and producing his own beats since he was 14 years old, working daily writing and producing in his studio. Cole is also a professional Dj for hire for Events, Clubs, Private parties and Live concerts, singing and performing his own music.

Watch out for this Up and Coming New Artist, he is about to take the World by Storm!!

Lorraine Dickinson
Adrina Designs/LoriD Talent Group LLC.
+1 941-380-2978
