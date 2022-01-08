Middlesex/ False pretense or tokens and Bad checks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A3007305

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/13/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 49 Carleton Blvd, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses or tokens and Bad Checks

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Prentice

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

VICTIM: North Country Federal Credit Union

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 21st, 2021 Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were notified of a fraud that had occurred at the North Country Federal Credit Union, located at 49 Carleton Blvd, East Montpelier, VT. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Elizabeth Prentice was passing bad checks and fraudulently withdrawing money from an account with insufficient funds. Prentice was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/03/22 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)