Middlesex/ False pretense or tokens and Bad checks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007305
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/13/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 49 Carleton Blvd, East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses or tokens and Bad Checks
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Prentice
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
VICTIM: North Country Federal Credit Union
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 21st, 2021 Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were notified of a fraud that had occurred at the North Country Federal Credit Union, located at 49 Carleton Blvd, East Montpelier, VT. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Elizabeth Prentice was passing bad checks and fraudulently withdrawing money from an account with insufficient funds. Prentice was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/03/22 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)