Submit Release
News Search

There were 230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,394 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex/ False pretense or tokens and Bad checks

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

CASE#: 21A3007305

 

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack              

              

STATION:   VSP - Middlesex                 

 

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/21

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 49 Carleton Blvd, East Montpelier, VT

 

VIOLATION: False Pretenses or tokens and Bad Checks

 

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Prentice

 

AGE: 33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

VICTIM: North Country Federal Credit Union

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On December 21st, 2021 Troopers from the Middlesex barracks were notified of a fraud that had occurred at the North Country Federal Credit Union, located at 49 Carleton Blvd, East Montpelier, VT. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Elizabeth Prentice was passing bad checks and fraudulently withdrawing money from an account with insufficient funds. Prentice was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/03/22 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

You just read:

Middlesex/ False pretense or tokens and Bad checks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.