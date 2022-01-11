AWARD WINNING SHORT FILM “FOR WOMENKIND” FINALIST AT THE PARIS INTERNATIONAL SHORT FESTIVAL
As an astronaut, I want to set an example for young women that inspires them to pursue exciting and challenging careers”PARIS , FRANCE , January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-award winning film ‘For WomenKind’ was chosen as a Finalist at the Paris International Short Festival. The film is now a semi-Finalist and the winner will be announced at the Paris Women Festival in Ontario, Canada on January 20th.
— Nicole Stott
The For WomenKind film was previously awarded the Best Space Empowerment Short Film by the Institute of Space Commerce (ISC).
The For WomenKind short film features astronaut Jessica Meir, who boarded the International Space Station in September 2019 and was a member of the first all-female spacewalk. It shows a collage of women’s achievements including Jane Goodall’s work with chimpanzees, Amelia Earhart’s record setting flight, and Shirley Chisolm’s election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Also included are Wangarĩ Maathai, the first African woman to win the Nobel Prize and Marthe Cohn, a Jewish Frenchwomen who courageously spied behind Nazi lines during WWII. It is freely available for use by schools and other organizations committed to encouraging girls to pursue their dreams.
The short film-by Director, Maclovia Martel was inspired by the Geeks Without Frontiers (GEEKS) For WomenKind working group initiative that focuses on gender equality and women’s empowerment. It does this by providing access to connectivity, technology and innovation to give women unprecedented opportunities and education solutions for sustainable development. GEEKS is leading the working group in conjunction with other industry professionals, experts and stakeholders to support projects and initiatives that help and encourage women as part of its greater work around the world to empower the unserved and help catalyze positive global change.
“As an astronaut, I want to set an example for young women that inspires them to pursue exciting and challenging careers,” said Nicole Stott, active member of the GEEKS Board of Advisors and SciArt education advocate. “
Nicole is an artist, SciArt education advocate, aquanet and retired NASA astronaut. She served as a Flight Engineer and Mission Specialist on two missions on the Space Shuttle and to the International Space Station. She is the founder of the Space for Art Foundation, and is working to creatively combine the awe and wonder of her spaceflight experience with her passion for art. Nicole is on a mission to inspire everyone’s appreciation of our role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth.
About Paris International Short Festival
Paris International Short Festival is an online based bi-monthly festival. During each edition, our jury selects the winners of each category through private screenings. The winners of each edition may be then considered for the yearly online screening. If this happens, they will be shown online and compete with other films-winners at the yearly event.
About Paris Women Festival of Ontario
Paris International Women Festival is a seasonal competitive Festival that valorizes the work of women filmmakers or films about women. In this festival, they are looking for a unique and innovative perspective from female filmmakers to introduce them and promote them.
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers and For WomenKind are committed to supporting women and girls in building critical foundations for the future and ensuring that all Geeks Without Frontiers strategies and initiatives are established with gender analyses and metrics to measure and eliminate gender inequalities. One of the first WomenConnect! Projects was “The Kalpana Chawla Scholarship for Innovation, Entrepreneurism & Space.”
Geeks Without Frontiers is a platform for global impact. A technology neutral nonprofit, GEEKS mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the estimated 3.5 billion people who remain unconnected.
