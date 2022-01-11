FERGO Apparel prepares for a huge debut at the 2022 Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show in Las Vegas
Custom Designer FERGO prepares to debut their biggest product line to date at the Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show in Las Vegas on January 19-21.
The FERGO family is beyond excited to debut the fresh, unique, and highest quality products coming to the market For Every Race, Generation and Organization at the Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their massively successful line of Officially Licensed Collegiate Exercise Mats, FERGO Apparel is now preparing to debut their featured items from their catalog of new athletic apparel designs and equipment. One of their flagship pieces that will be officially unveiled is the Patented, custom designed, Authentic Official Collegiate Dress in their FERGO Officially Licensed Collegiate line. When first released, the dresses sold out with critical acclaim. The popularity and style also caught the eye of Hollywood and the custom design was worn by Paris Hilton in a major feature film.
For the upcoming release of the FERGO Authentic Collegiate Dress, the company has updated the dress design for 2022, upgraded the material, and modernized the graphics. The first of the FERGO Authentic Collegiate Dress line will be their football cut dress. Inspired by on-field football jerseys and, in an agreement with the NCAA, FERGO’s Authentic Collegiate Dress will be available with graphics matching on-field team uniforms. Following the football cut release, the apparel company is developing a full line of Authentic Official Collegiate Dress designs inspired by many different sports jerseys. Some of the other sports inspired designs being considered include Basketball, Baseball, Soccer, Hockey, Golf, and more as they continue their explosive growth in the apparel market.
Featured items from FERGO’s expansive new product line will be on display at their 10’ x 20’ Booth #1091, at the Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show in Las Vegas. FERGO is preparing a multitude of feature and debut items, including their highly versatile performance shirt with integrated mask, their newly redesigned athletic shoe made with full grain, Italian leather which will be available featuring your favorite Officially Licensed College team logo, samples from their new Women’s Active Apparel Collection, a bevy of athletic gear and more.
FERGO Apparel brings 29 years of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL. We can be reached by email at customerservice@fergoapparel.com or toll free at 1(888) 531-0272
McDonald Ferguson
FERGO Apparel
+1 (888) 531-0272
customerservice@fergoapparel.com
