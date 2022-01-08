Crash Investigation Continues After Trooper Struck In Charles Co.

January 8, 2022

(WALDORF, MD) – A crash investigation continues after a trooper was struck while leaving the scene of a traffic stop in Charles County last night.

The driver involved in the crash is identified as Demetrius Jequayle Bradford, 29, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Bradford was driving a black Jeep Cherokee at the time of the incident. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. last night, a trooper from the La Plata Barrack was conducting a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated on southbound Crain Highway at Holly Lane in Waldorf. The preliminary investigation indicates that while the trooper was attempting to leave the scene in his marked patrol vehicle, he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Crain Highway in lane one. The Cherokee crossed over the northbound lanes, struck a curb and came to rest in a ditch at the intersection of northbound Crain Highway and Holly Lane.

Emergency medical personnel on the scene transported the trooper to the Charles Regional Medical Center by ambulance. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

The investigation continues…

