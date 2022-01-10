The Patented FERGO Authentic Official Collegiate Dress returns with a fresh redesign for 2022
Custom Designer FERGO, original designer of the Authentic Official Collegiate Dress, prepares to debut their fully redesigned, reengineered Collegiate Dress.
This new redesign is a truly unique piece and it is unmatched in comfort, durability, vibrance and fit.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FERGO’s Patented Authentic Official Collegiate Dress is set to return with a full redesign. Some of the new features include new custom fittings, a redesign of the lower seam laces, a unique performance material that is usually specific to on-field jerseys, and updated graphics.
— McDonald Ferguson
“Our Authentic Official Collegiate Dresses are inspired by the on-field uniforms worn by our greatest athletes,” says FERGO Founder/CEO and Chief Designer, McDonald Ferguson. “This new redesign is more than just something to catch your eye. It’s soft, comfortable, and made of the same high performance material as our on-field uniforms. It looks amazing. It’s fashion forward. It’s fresh. You can wear it to a sporting event, going out on the town, fashion forward events or even just relaxing. This new redesign is a truly unique piece and it is unmatched in comfort, durability, vibrance and fit.”
The Patented, Officially Licensed, Collegiate line of FERGO Dresses will now directly resemble the graphic prints of the on-field uniforms. College sports fans, friends, co-workers, and families can expect to find their favorite college for their Collegiate Dress collection.
FERGO’s fresh redesigned line will debut their football-cut dress with major schools like Syracuse, USC and LSU, among others. FERGO is developing the full line of Authentic Official Collegiate Dress designs inspired by many other sports including Basketball, Baseball, Soccer, Hockey, Golf, and more as they continue their explosive growth in the athletic apparel and equipment market.
FERGO’s expansive new product line, including the new redesign of the original Authentic Official Collegiate Dress, will debut at at the Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show in Las Vegas from January 19-21, 2022. FERGO personnel will be live and available to accept preorders.
FERGO Apparel brings 29 years of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL. We can be reached by email at customerservice@fergoapparel.com or toll free at 1(888) 531-0272
