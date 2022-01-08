Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: 7th and H Streets, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the intersection of 7th and H Streets, Northwest.

At approximately 12:01 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim. Moments later, two other suspects took property from the victim. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. The two remaining suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, January 7, 2022, 32 year old Dallas Tillman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence)

The remaining suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.