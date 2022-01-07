Submit Release
Comment from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on the security situation

SWEDEN, January 7 - The European security order is not negotiable. In Sweden, we determine our own foreign and security policy and decide whom we choose to cooperate with.

In view of developments in the security situation in our neighbourhood, I have spoken with Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Government is also in dialogue with the United States Administration.

International law must be respected and observed. This includes the right of every state to independently make its own security policy choices.

