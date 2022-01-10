FERGO - Introducting the new industry standard in exercise mats
There are so many factors when choosing an exercise mat. We break down those factors and explain why FERGO’s exercise mat sets the new industry standard.DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FERGO Apparel spared no expense in the research, design and development of the new standard for exercise mats that are made of 100% natural rubber, 100% latex-free with a suede surface. The FERGO exercise mat is a true testament to their commitment to climate consciousness and use of sustainable resources.
The Suede surface is another renewable and environmentally conscious material that is so comfortable, it will make the most rigorous workout experience so pleasant that user won’t want to step off of it.
Fitness fanatics, enthusiasts, yoga practitioners, occasional users can all take comfort in knowing that these mats were developed and are produced to be as environmentally friendly as can be.
The ultra soft suede surface provides a comfort under the palms and feet that won’t slip under sweat or moisture. The mat provides a superior grip that will keep feet firmly planted. When moving on it, the suede surface makes it easy to glide to the next position without any worry of slipping. FERGO’s product construction really raises the bar to set the new industry standard.
It weighs in at 5.3 lbs., measuring 72” long x 24” wide, with a thickness of 6 mm. The provided strap is also very nice and easy to use. It has a thin strip of rubber running up the centerline which allows the strap and buckle to securely grip to itself.
FERGO currently has the price for these mats set at $69.99 on the Fergoapparel.com, Amazon, and the company Ebay store. That price point beats the competing top-tier yoga and fitness mat brands. The past few years have been difficult for many. The choice to purchase high-end fitness equipment as an investment in personal health is something that many people, unfortunately, have had to forego. FERGO understands this and the price point of the best fitness mat ever maintains their goal to make the highest quality equipment affordable to everyone.
FERGO mats are Officially Licensed Collegiate products. Each one is specific to the individual's favorite University. The colors are bright, bold, and vibrant. The suede surface really makes them pop and they stand out from the crowd of other yoga, fitness, and exercise mats.
These mats, in true keeping with acronym of the brand name, itself, are For Every Race, Generation and Organization, not just alums and current students.
The environmental considerations, the highest quality materials, superb construction, beautiful artwork, ease of use, and comfort level really take this piece of equipment to a new level.
The price of this mat beats the top tier competitors and FERGO often runs specials and giveaways, making it more accessible For Everyone.
The partnerships and endorsements of celebrity and sports professionals like punter Pat “Megapunt” O’Donnell of the Chicago Bears and others really speaks to the benchmark of quality that FERGO has set.
The FERGO Exercise Mat can be found on the company website or seen in person at the Sports Licensing & Tailgate Show in Las Vegas on January 19-21, 2022.
FERGO Apparel brings 29 years of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL. We can be reached by email at customerservice@fergoapparel.com or toll free at 1(888) 531-0272
