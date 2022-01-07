Honoring Honoring former United States Senator Harry Mason Reid Jr.

ILLINOIS, January 7 - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the Senator's leadership, ingenuity, and service to our nation.

former United States Senator Harry Mason Reid Jr.

Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all building Occupied by your agency's personnel from:

Sunrise until Sunset: Saturday, January 8, 2022

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html