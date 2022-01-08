Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,836 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Declares Statewide Primary Election and Special Elections for 22nd Congressional District, 11th and 80th Assembly Districts

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring a statewide primary election on June 7, 2022 and a proclamation declaring special elections for the 22nd Congressional District, 11th Assembly District and 80th Assembly District on June 7, 2022. The primary for the special elections will be held on April 5, 2022.

The text of the Governor’s statewide primary election proclamation can be found here and the text of the special elections proclamation can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Declares Statewide Primary Election and Special Elections for 22nd Congressional District, 11th and 80th Assembly Districts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.