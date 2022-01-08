Missouri seeking nominations for 20th annual Show Me Service Awards

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced today it is seeking nominations for the 20th annual Show Me Service Awards, which will resume in 2022 on Missouri Service Day in May.

“2021 has shown us once again that no matter the problem, volunteerism is the solution,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of MCSC. “The Show Me Service Awards allow Missouri to recognize those who have done so much to make our state a better place to live. We look forward to honoring a diverse group of awardees who have contributed their time and talents to serve their fellow citizens.”

Awards will be given in seven categories across four regions, amounting to a possible twenty-eight awards total. Categories include youth, adult, senior, AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors (Senior Corps), business excellence and community excellence. Awardees must be Missouri residents who performed a majority of their service within the state and during 2021.

The Show Me Service Awards are held annually in May at the Missouri State Capitol to highlight Missourians serving to make their communities stronger. To provide a diverse group of awardees each year, the awards are presented by region and include age-specific awards, national service awards, business awards, and community awards.

Nominations may be submitted at ShowMeService.org and are due by February 28, 2022. All nominees will receive a letter of appreciation, and winners will be invited to a ceremony in May at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests over $43 million into Missouri communities annually. For more information on MCSC, and to find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.