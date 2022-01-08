Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,839 in the last 365 days.

Missouri seeking nominations for 20th annual Show Me Service Awards

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced today it is seeking nominations for the 20th annual Show Me Service Awards, which will resume in 2022 on Missouri Service Day in May.

“2021 has shown us once again that no matter the problem, volunteerism is the solution,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of MCSC. “The Show Me Service Awards allow Missouri to recognize those who have done so much to make our state a better place to live. We look forward to honoring a diverse group of awardees who have contributed their time and talents to serve their fellow citizens.”

Awards will be given in seven categories across four regions, amounting to a possible twenty-eight awards total. Categories include youth, adult, senior, AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors (Senior Corps), business excellence and community excellence. Awardees must be Missouri residents who performed a majority of their service within the state and during 2021.

The Show Me Service Awards are held annually in May at the Missouri State Capitol to highlight Missourians serving to make their communities stronger. To provide a diverse group of awardees each year, the awards are presented by region and include age-specific awards, national service awards, business awards, and community awards.

Nominations may be submitted at ShowMeService.org and are due by February 28, 2022. All nominees will receive a letter of appreciation, and winners will be invited to a ceremony in May at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests over $43 million into Missouri communities annually. For more information on MCSC, and to find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.

You just read:

Missouri seeking nominations for 20th annual Show Me Service Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.