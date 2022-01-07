Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000115

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                             

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/7/22 1505 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Dennis Langford                                               

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

 

VICTIM: Michelle Bush

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 7, 2022 at approximately 1505 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call regarding a road rage incident on Route 15 in Cambridge. Investigation revealed Dennis Langford, 30, of Jeffersonville was driving erratically and after overtaking a vehicle that was traveling below the speed limit due to poor road conditions. Langford then threw an object at the vehicle he overtook, which was operated by Michelle Bush. The object struck Bush’s vehicle on the windshield, causing it to crack. While Bush was on the phone with 911 to report the vandalism, she was trying to get close enough to Langford’s vehicle to relay the license plate. Langford then slammed on his brakes, causing a crash. Langford was found to be operating his vehicle while his driver’s license was criminally suspended. Langford was transported to Copley for minor injuries and he was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2022 1230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

