CLEARED4 SEES 1100% YEAR-OVER-YEAR NEW CLIENT INCREASE AS IT EXPANDS GLOBAL ROLLOUT AMONG OMICRON VARIANT SURGE
The industry leading platform, used by Netflix, LiveNation & T-Mobile, ensures COVID-19 compliance to changing mandates, allows for unique testing scenarios
As we continue to proactively navigate the evolving challenges we face surrounding COVID protocols, we are extending our use of CLEARED4 into 2022.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant health verification platform, saw unprecedented growth in 2021, reaching almost 2M active users, issuing 60M safe access passes, and seeing a 1100% increase in new clients compared to 2020. This year, CLEARED4 and its partners will focus on expanding the platform’s global reach. Now operational in 15 countries, with a recent launch in Canada for employees and guests at some of the world’s top ski destinations, upcoming rollouts will include EU, India and Australia.
CLEARED4 provides COVID-19 testing and verification solutions, along with symptom monitoring, contact tracing, building access control and privacy-first reporting dashboards to hundreds of businesses and brands across entertainment, law, schools and university systems, and more.
"We used CLEARED4 successfully for the entire 2021 season to ensure all staff and visitors enjoyed our sport in a safe, healthy environment in both our New York and Tampa facilities,” said Tony Bruno, senior vice president & CFO, Yankee Global Enterprises, LLC. “As we continue to proactively navigate the evolving challenges we face surrounding COVID protocols, we are extending our use of CLEARED4 into 2022."
In partnership with SDI Labs, a high-complexity diagnostics lab that empowers patients with systems-based solutions for optimal health outcomes, CLEARED4 is powering HealthVu, a video-based remote testing service that ensures COVID-19 test accuracy, tracks test proof/authenticity, and provides flexibility when testing small to large numbers of people.
“Our extraordinary growth is a testament to the tremendous concern our clients have for the health and safety of their employees, students and visitors,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO and co-founder of CLEARED4 and former Professor of Surgery and Public Health at Weill Cornell Medical College. “As the pandemic continues to become endemic, more organizations and schools across the globe are recognizing that our all-inclusive platform has become an integral partner to their strategy for not just reopening, but also staying productive while open.”
In Q4 2021, CLEARED4, together with its partner labs, launched a new testing-as-a-service solution, which enables it’s clients to have a complete, end-to-end solution to solve all their global COVID-19 testing, tracking and reporting needs. Almost One Million real-time test results have already flowed through the platform, shared with employees, students and visitors, and often connected to building access control systems.
“New mandates, variants and viewpoints are forcing rapid changes for COVID-19 protocols from NY to CA and abroad, meaning testing and vaccine tracking are not going away. Our unique technology offers a turnkey solution and helps keep populations safe while mitigating COVID’s spread—whether that’s in the workforce or at a concert venue,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president, CLEARED4. “This year we will continue to offer CLEARED4 to a larger global population and do our part to remain a solution for businesses everywhere.”
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, T-Mobile, Electronic Arts, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops including Spencer Gifts, venues such as Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, Los Angeles City Colleges, School of Visual Arts, Georgetown Day School and Manhasset School District.
