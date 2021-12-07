CLEARED4 NAMED 2021 WINNER IN THE BIG AWARD FOR BUSINESS
The health verification platform was named ‘Company of the Year’ and recognized for its contributions in helping the world safely reopen amidst COVID-19
The value of bringing technology to companies for enhanced health and safety in the workplace is immense, and we appreciate BIG for recognizing that impact.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business and was named 2021 Company of the Year. Business Intelligence Group’s annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.
— Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO, CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. With the changing nature of the COVID-19 virus, CLEARED4 has continued to adjust its business plan and restructure its focus to serve clients. In just 18 months since its inception, CLEARED4 has become a U.S. market leader in the health validation space managing safe entry to schools and universities, offices, entertainment and sports venues, and manufacturing plants.
CLEARED4’s clients across North America, Europe and Asia include school systems, college campuses, stadiums, corporations, buildings and events, including Netflix, VMware, T-Mobile, Sun Chemicals, Live Nation, Oxford Properties, RXR, Yankee & SoFi Stadiums, City University of New York, LA City College District and School of Visual Arts.
“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments that CLEARED4 has been able to provide for our clients this past year,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO and co-founder of CLEARED4. “The value of bringing technology to companies for enhanced health and safety in the workplace is immense, and we appreciate BIG for recognizing that impact.”
Previous BIG award recipients include AT&T, Bloomberg Tax, United Healthcare, Boingo Wireless, Slice and Delta Faucet Company, among others.
“We are so proud to reward CLEARED4 for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
