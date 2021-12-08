CLEARED4 RAPIDLY HELPS BUSINESSES MEET NEW YORK CITY’S CHANGING MANDATES
CLEARED4’s health verification platforms provides solutions for COVID vaccine validation and verification
We are reacting quickly in New York City--our platform is specifically designed to be adaptable and evolve to meet client needs.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, is preparing to onboard and support multiple New York City-based businesses as a result of Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s mandate for private-sector workers. CLEARED4’s turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—addresses daily health screening, COVID-19 test scheduling, result tracking, access management, vaccine verification and validation of both CDC and Digital Health cards.
— Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president of CLEARED4
CLEARED4’s Verification As a Service tool (VaaS), ensures clients meet local and state requirements for visitors and employees through vaccination-only access or vaccination-specific zones. CLEARED4’s technology checks the validity of vaccination verification, and can also match a user’s ID to their digital vaccination records to verify that a vaccination took place.
CLEARED4’s clients across North America, Europe and Asia include school systems, college campuses, stadiums, corporations, building owners and event operators, including Netflix, Coinbase, T-Mobile, Sun Chemicals, Live Nation, American Cancer Society, SoFi Stadium and many College Districts. In New York, CLEARED4 works with The Child Mind Institute, Oxford Properties, RXR, Yankee Stadium, City University of New York, Suffolk County Community College, The School of Visual Arts and LIM College.
“CLEARED4 has a proven track record of quickly and efficiently onboarding clients based on fast-changing mandates. When Illinois announced mandates in the education space, we had 20 new college clients set up over a weekend,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president of CLEARED4. “We are reacting quickly in New York City--our platform is specifically designed to be adaptable and evolve to meet client needs.”
For more information visit CLEARED4.org.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.
Kaitlyn Kurosky
High10 Media
PR@CLEARED4.org