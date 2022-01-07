Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,775 in the last 365 days.

F&G to begin helicopter surveys for big game animals in the Upper Snake Region

Beginning in mid-January, Idaho Fish and Game staff will use low-flying helicopters to count deer and elk populations in Unit 50 of the Pioneer Zone. Disturbance to the animals is kept to the minimum needed to acquire accurate information and is generally less than a few minutes. Survey flights for the Upper Snake are expected to be completed by January 25 if weather permits.

“These surveys provide crucial information to guide our management decisions,” says Curtis Hendricks, Wildlife Manager in the Upper Snake Region. “Flying is not without risk, but it is how we provide accurate information to hunters about the health and distribution of our big game herds.”

Care is taken minimize disturbance to the animals and prevent the expenditure of valuable energy reserves. Generally, the information being collected can be gathered within a few minutes or less of an animal being spotted.

“There are some late-season hunts in progress during this time, and we are cognizant of that,” says Hendricks. “We will do our best to minimize the disturbance to hunters should we encounter them.”

In addition to surveys, the department will capture and collar hundreds of mule deer and elk throughout the state. Crews will then monitor the collared animals to get a better idea of herd survival through the winter and early spring.

Related Stories:

Deer and elk netting and aerial surveys are brief disturbances for wintering animals

Helicopter surveys of big game to begin soon near Salmon

Fish and Game conducts big game surveys across the Magic Valley

You just read:

F&G to begin helicopter surveys for big game animals in the Upper Snake Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.