Biden administration asks court to toss family separation suit brought by Bay Area families

The Biden administration says three Bay Area immigrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy have no right to sue the government for damages. The families and their lawyers say the administration’s legal argument is a betrayal of President Biden’s campaign promises.

