Commentary | California’s battle over data privacy and algorithm protections reaches a crossroads

This month, the privacy board proposed substantially narrower privacy regulations, including deleting specific protections — like the example above — surrounding criminal justice, education, essential goods like food, and employment matters if they were made by automated decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.