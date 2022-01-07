Flag Alert: Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff sunrise to sunset on January 8, 2022 in honor of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who passed away on December 28. Born in Searchlight, Nevada, Reid served as a congressional democratic leader of his native state for three decades. He was elected to the U.S. House in 1982 and 1984. He was later elected to serve in the U.S. Senate in 1986, where he served from 1987 to 2017.

Having served as a majority leader from 2007 to 2015, Reid is credited for his role in the rescue of the national economy during the housing market crisis in late 2000s and a key player in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Reid will be honored in a memorial service on January 8 at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Nevada. He will also be honored in Washington, D.C. where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for a January 12 ceremony.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: “Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was a dedicated public servant who worked to make our country stronger. Our prayers are with his family, friends and the people of Nevada.”

