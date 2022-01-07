Two Additional Prisons Receive ACA Accreditation

Two additional North Carolina prisons facilities have demonstrated high standards of security, safety and concern for offenders’ welfare that are necessary to earn accreditation from the American Correctional Association.

The ACA’s Commission on Accreditation voted unanimously on Jan. 7 to award the distinction to: · Western Correctional Center for Women · Catawba Correctional Center

The prison system is pursuing accreditation for all 55 prisons and other operations as part of its strategic plan. A number of other facilities have been accredited.

“This is an important step in our continuing journey toward system-wide accreditation,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “ACA accreditation is the gold standard and achieving that high goal shows a commitment to excellence.”

Accreditation requires adherence to hundreds of individual, performance-based standards — from strict control of keys and locks to safe storage of chemicals and tools. To ensure offenders receive humane treatment, ACA auditors scrutinize quality-of-life standards such as sufficient space and light, rehabilitation programs, health care and post-release plans.

“The staff deserves everyone’s thanks for their invaluable service to the citizens of North Carolina,” Ishee said. “They are heroes who work hard, day-in and day-out, to protect the public.”

Accreditation from the ACA can provide tangible benefits to a state prison system. Preparations can indicate strengths and identify areas for improvement, providing opportunities to create more secure and more efficient operations.