Ongoing Informational Meetings for Proposed Navigator Pipeline Include Five Rescheduled Dates

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) is reminding affected landowners in five Iowa counties of rescheduled public informational meetings for the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC carbon capture pipeline project. The rescheduled meetings, which were postponed due to inclement weather last month, are as follows:

  • Hamilton County: January 20, noon – Briggs Woods Conference Center, 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City  
  • Hardin County: January 20, 6 p.m. – Ellsworth Community College (auditorium), 1100 College Ave., Iowa Falls
  • Franklin County: January 21, noon – Franklin County Convention Center, 1008 Central Ave. W., Hampton 
  • Floyd County: January 24, noon – Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City 
  • Butler County: January 24, 6 p.m. – Greene Community Center, 204 W. South St., Greene  

In addition, the IUB is clarifying the time for a virtual public informational meeting scheduled for January 19. That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Registration is required in advance to join the meeting.

Under Iowa Code chapter 479B, informational meetings are required to be held in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected by the proposed pipeline. All meetings must be concluded at least 30 days before the company can file a petition for a new pipeline permit.

For more information about the Navigator project and a full list of informational meetings, click here.

