Contract Crews to Modify Traffic Pattern at Volkswagen Drive in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, the roundabout at Ferdinand Piech Way, Still Hollow Loop, and Volkswagen Drive in Chattanooga will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction while demolition of the island and medians takes place.

The inner lane of the roundabout will be closed while the outer lane will be properly diverted to ensure a safe maneuver for all vehicle and truck traffic through the roundabout. Once demolition has been completed, the contractor will construct a signalized intersection. The intersection will continue to serve one lane of traffic in each direction as construction progresses.

Drivers should be cautious when traveling through the new traffic pattern and remain alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph in the area during construction.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.

