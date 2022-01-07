Package Nexus Announces More Than 400% Explosive Growth In 2021
Company that has patented World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers experienced several important wins due to its superior products with innovative features.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Package Nexus is proud to announce its explosive growth for 2021, over 400% compared to 2020. The growth results from the company's innovative approach to ensuring that their customers including multifamily communities, retailers, groceries, book stores, government agencies, pharmacies, libraries and service management organizations have a safe and modern method of serving their clients and customers.
With the continuous safety precautions due to COVID-19, there was an increase in the need to protect staff and customers alike against infection. Package Nexus products provided a contactless means for helping their clients to continue providing their services without any issues. Using cutting-edge technology, the smart parcel lockers from Package Nexus ensure smooth operations of organizations to satisfy the demands of their users and clients.
Package Nexus' growth is also a result of its expansive reach into various industries. Package Nexus keeps expanding their reach into more and more vertical markets with products that are specifically tailored for specific needs. Within these communities, Package Nexus Smart Parcel Lockers help provide safety, using a highly intelligent system that guarantees efficiency and accuracy in delivering solutions.
Most locker systems are difficult to use because they are prone to errors and cannot overcome user’s mistakes at the time of delivery or the pickup. Package Nexus Smart Lockers are highly intelligent and customizable and can respond to the customer's specific needs. In addition, the lockers have a user-friendly interface with systems that are easy to use. The company also worked with organizations that partnered with them by adopting their smart systems. In October 2021, they released advanced smart parcel lockers with 7 advantages for multifamily communities.
About Package Nexus
Package Nexus (https://packagenexus.com) is the global technology leader and provider of The World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers for efficient and simplified package management for the multifamily communities, retailers, universities, libraries, corporate offices, and more. Package Nexus unique solutions help property, store, and office managers to improve their operations, reduce operating cost, and increase customer satisfaction at the same time. Package Nexus offers its entire suite of solutions globally.
