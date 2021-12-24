Southern Oregon University Awarded Package Nexus As The Winner of Its RFP For Providing SOU With Smart Parcel Lockers
Package Nexus has been awarded as the winner of RFP by Southern Oregon University for providing the University with its specialty product, Smart Parcel Lockers.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Package Nexus has been awarded as the winner of RFP by Southern Oregon University (SOU) for providing the University with its specialty product, Smart Parcel Lockers. Package Nexus is known for its best-in-class Smart Parcel Lockers, and it supplies to various markets including universities, multifamily communities, retailers, libraries, college dorms, groceries, pharmacies, and service management organizations.
The company recently announced a patent for making the world's most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers which was a big factor in Southern Oregon University’s decision. Package Nexus unique solutions help site managers and owners to improve their operations, reduce operating costs, and increase customer satisfaction at the same time. Package Nexus offers its entire suite of solutions globally.
"We operate at the scale and speed necessary to capitalize on the promise of emerging technologies (Internet of Things – IoT) and the advantages they will provide. It is our business to deliver reliable, scalable, productive communications and build smarter, more meaningful smart parcel lockers", says David Baker from Package Nexus.
The company has a wide network of resellers across the U.S and Canada with the help of which it sells and supports the Smart Parcel Lockers and its customers. The company is very famous among schools and colleges around the continent.
"We live it every day, from saving packages to saving groceries, to saving time and money. We can serve as an extension of your operations and help you scale better. We will help your business to connect with your customers on a different level." said David Baker.
"Unique and patented physical and technological features allow Package Nexus to create innovative and sophisticated software. Our Worldwide Patented Technology ensures our solutions remain fresh and unique", added David.
What makes Package Nexus Parcel Lockers unique is that they use Patented Artificial Intelligence Technology in the Kiosk to overcome End-User's errors during delivery & pickup process.
About Package Nexus
Package Nexus (https://packagenexus.com) is the global technology leader and provider of The World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers for efficient and simplified package management for the multifamily communities, retailers, universities, libraries, corporate offices, and more. Package Nexus unique solutions help property, store, and office managers to improve their operations, reduce operating cost, and increase customer satisfaction at the same time. Package Nexus offers its entire suite of solutions globally.
For more information, please visit https://packagenexus.com/
