US Department of Energy Selects Package Nexus Smart Parcel Lockers
In yet another milestone achievement, the innovative company provides DOE with Parcel Lockers that are reliable and help to ensure safety and security.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Package Nexus is pleased to announce another milestone achievement as the US Department of Energy selects Package Nexus to provide Smart Parcel Lockers for two of their Services Departments. The deal will see Package Nexus delivering Electronic Package Lockers to the top US agency, helping them to automate part of their routines and streamline processes.
The US Department of Energy plays a critical role in the life of every American by providing the energy needed to run homes, appliances, factories, industries, and businesses, ensuring everyone has the power they need to produce and survive. The Electronic Package Lockers by Package Nexus will help the agency find it easier to achieve its goals.
Most parcel lockers in use today have severe issues that make it challenging to store, transfer, and retrieve packages. But the patented Smart Parcel Lockers by Package Nexus is powered by modern and innovative technology that ensures the smooth transfer of parcels without any contacts. It also supports the safety and security protocols that an organization like the DOE will consider an integral part of its operation.
Package Nexus’ popularity in providing innovative Smart Parcel Lockers for top agencies, originations, and institutions is growing. The company recently launched the world’s most advanced smart parcel lockers for libraries, which offers technology that provides smooth and easy book pick-up and/or drop-off options. Their technological innovation and its impact in several industries have been recognized by top institutions, including Southern Oregon University, which awarded them the winner of its RFP for providing SOU with Smart Parcel Lockers.
There is a growing demand to ensure greater safety and smoother parcel delivery and transfer operation using smart lockers. Package Nexus will ensure that clients get customized solutions that help them meet their specific needs.
For more information, please visit https://packagenexus.com/.
About Package Nexus
Package Nexus (https://packagenexus.com) is the global technology leader and provider of The World’s Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers for efficient and simplified package management for the multifamily communities, retailers, universities, libraries, corporate offices, and more. Package Nexus unique solutions help property, store, and office managers to improve their operations, reduce operating cost, and increase customer satisfaction at the same time. Package Nexus offers its entire suite of solutions globally.
