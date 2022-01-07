Health Company Microbe Formulas Wraps Up 2021

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

A Record Year for Company Growth and Lives Touched

It’s go-time. All I can say is 2022 will be another groundbreaking year for Microbe.” — Dr. Todd Watts, CEO of Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a Meridian health company, originally began with two doctors combining efforts to provide effective, natural solutions to individuals struggling with their health. Reflecting on their fourth year in business, co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts mark 2021 as a record year for company growth, community building, product development, and revenue.

Dr. Todd, co-founder and CEO, believes that Microbe Formulas’ success is due to its culture and central mission. He explains, “Now more than ever we are extremely focused on providing people ways to support their health and look forward with a positive mindset.”

2021 Highlights:

» Microbe touched 3,825,786 total lives in 2021. This includes the number of people reached through customer support emails and phone calls, life and health coaching sessions (https://microbeformulas.com/pages/coaching), product shipments, site visitors, and the weekly webinar Q&A attendees

(https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs).

» 23 people joined the team in 2021, making a total of 123 team members. This is an 81% increase from the beginning of 2019. Microbe has also received consistent five star employee ratings on Glassdoor, with feedback such as “easily the best company one could work for.” They gave back to their team last year by adding a third week of paid time off (PTO).

» Microbe continued or formed partnerships with Boise State University Athletics, Boise Hawks Baseball, Community Outreach Behavioral Services, Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, and more.

» Microbe launched two new products and shipped 245,610 bottles of health products.

» 2021’s best-selling products:

#1 Mimosa Pudica Seed, their flagship product for cleansing the gut

#2 BioActive Carbon BioTox, a binder that supports detox and healthy gut microbiome

#3 Intestinal Mover, a product that promotes regular bowel movements

#4 The Full Moon Kit, their #1 selling kit for supporting detox efforts during a full moon

When asked about his vision for this year, Dr. Todd shares, “It’s go-time. All I can say is 2022 will be another groundbreaking year for Microbe. Last year was filled with many small, important steps forward that have prepared us for incredible growth in 2022.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. Microbe believes getting to the root of unresolved health issues starts with the fundamentals: opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted elements. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, at shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.