On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Maine State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Calais Rd. in Danforth. The vehicle, driven by 81-year-old Anthony Swett of Columbia Falls, ME was traveling northbound when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Mr. Swett was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. Initial investigation shows weather and inadequate tires for road conditions are contributing factors in the crash.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.