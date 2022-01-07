On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Maine State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Calais Rd. in Danforth. The vehicle, driven by 81-year-old Anthony Swett of Columbia Falls, ME was traveling northbound when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Mr. Swett was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. Initial investigation shows weather and inadequate tires for road conditions are contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.