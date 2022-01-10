Alliance Background, Appoints Carmen Ortega as Verifications Manager
Alliance Background, a leading background screening provider, is proud to announce that Carmen Ortega has been promoted to the role of Verifications Manager.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of quality background screening solutions for employers and non-profit volunteer organizations, is proud to announce that Carmen Ortega has been promoted to the role of Verifications Manager. Ms. Ortega previously worked as an Operations Specialist with Alliance and was highly involved in court research, court record quality control functions and verifications. In her new position, Ms. Ortega will use her decade long experience in background screening and human resources to focus her efforts on verifications and leading the verification team.
“I am happy to welcome Carmen to our management team” stated Alliance Founder and President Brittany C. Bollinger. Carmen will oversee core day-to-day responsibilities to include managing a team of specialists, training, mentorship, client development and client communication. “I am extremely confident that she will prove to be a tremendous asset to both the company and our clients.”
"I am excited to be a forward-thinking and customer-centric management team," commented Ms. Ortega. "I look forward to applying my experience in the screening industry to provide our clients with operational best practices while ensuring the highest quality and integrity with Alliances cutting-edge screening solutions."
About Alliance:
As a leader in Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customizable to fit each organization’s needs. Alliance prides itself on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com
