Production Company Giving Away Free Unique Artwork To New Followers On Social Media
A New Mexico Roadway leads towards the mountains between amber colored fields. (Credit: Kelly Pierce/Route Three Productions)
Route Three Productions is giving away several pieces of collectible artwork to those who follow them on social media.CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Route Three Productions has been a fixture of the editorial photography scene for some time now and the company announced on Friday that they are giving some pretty cool things away on their social media to new followers.
The company will be giving away totally free custom prints to 10 lucky winners over the next few weeks and as a grand prize they will be offering up 2 custom canvas prints of their artwork for home or office use. Each print and canvas will come with a unique certificate of authenticity and will be hand signed and dated by either Kelly or Matt Pierce, one of the two photographers who took the images.
"We are really excited to be offering up this promotion to our social media followers and are excited to give people a little of winter cheer for their homes or offices," said Matt Pierce, Managing Editor and Chief Photographer for Route Three Productions. "I know this pandemic seems to have no end and Kelly and I wanted to offer up a little bit of hope to those who might be feeling a little bit down."
Route Three Productions is based in Corpus Christi, Texas and their primary focus is editorial and product photography. But thir work has also been featured in various magazines and publications throughout the world.
The company also announced that they will be producing a photo book that will be released later this year. They will be donating 15% of the profits from the sales of the book to various charities that bring the arts to children in rural communities and the inner-city alike.
"We want to be able to give back as much as we possibly can to make this world a better place," says Matt. "We live in Texas where kids in our rural communities might not have the chance to explore arts and creativity as a kid might have in the suburban areas of the state. Likewise kids who live in the inner-city might equally be limited to the opportunity to be exposed to the arts and creative learning as suburban based children. So, we want to help bridge that gap."
Announcements will be made on social media and through their website on who the lucky winners will be and when the new photo book will be released.
"There is plenty of bad and negative in the world right now and this is a time when we all need some quiet," Pierce says. "From rogue and bitter politicians to crime and poverty tearing our country apart there is just so much noise out there right now. It is time for some quiet time and simple, eloquent artwork does just that--provides a moment of peace and quiet wherever your mind will take you. That is our whole point here."
