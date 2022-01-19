United States Space Force Assoc. launches the Committee on Women in Space, waves membership fees for college students
Renowned scientist Dr. Lois Wardell to lead the effort.
Becoming involved with SFA as a college student provides opportunities for internships, mentoring, and career growth. SFA has opportunities for all students interested in space exploration.”UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lois Wardell, Ph.D. (Geoscience), has been named to a newly created leadership role by the United States Space Force Association (SFA). Dr. Wardell's specific focus will be to launch the new SFA's Committee on Women in Space (WinS). Wardell's experience in the space industry and across several scientific disciplines makes her uniquely qualified for this important role. Currently, she is a Senior Space Test Engineer at Galapagos Federal Systems, LLC. (SFA corporate partner) serving USSF and the new Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) in the standup of the National Space Test and Training Complex (NSTTC). This follows her work in leading technical concept development to address USAF technology gaps. With a passion for technology development, Dr. Wardell worked for over a decade with unmanned systems R&D and is highly recognized as an entrepreneur, innovator, and research scientist (bio attached). Dr. Wardell's doctoral research was supported by fellowships from NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy. She was a Post-doctoral Fellow at Canada's Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council. Her work is recognized as a standard of excellence in several disciplines.
— Dr. Lois Wardell
When asked to comment on her role as the founding chair for the SFA's Committee on Women in Space, Dr. Wardell remarked, "The space industry has grown exponentially, and there is a strong need for a professional women's organization. I am grateful the SFA stepped up to make this possible." She continued by stating, "Women in Space encompasses a broad community in government, industry, academics, and the military. We hope this will become a platform for women to help each other throughout the space sector." Women interested in becoming a member of the SFA and being a part of this networking opportunity should contact Dr. Lois Wardell at lois.wardell@ussfa.org.
According to SFA founder and president Bill Woolf (Col. USAF Ret.), "Diversity is critical to the success of the new service and providing opportunities for everyone interested in the supporting a strong USSF is one of SFA's goals. With the creation of the Committee on Women in Space and under the leadership of Dr. Wardell, we hope to provide networking, mentorship, and encouragement to women who are engaged in all aspects of space as well as those who may be considering a career in space exploration, research, or as a Guardian." Membership is free for college students and is open to all students interested in space, with opportunities for both men and women to be a part of the organization.
The Space Force Association is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, and U.S. national spacepower at large. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior national spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit www.ussfa.org.
Galapagos Federal Systems, LLC – SFA Corporate Partner
Galapagos Federal Systems, LLC. is part of the Small Disadvantaged Business (SBD) registered with the Small Business Administration (SBA) under Nā' Ōiwi Kāne, a Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO). They provide large organization stability, capability, and over 30 years of IT management combined with small business flexibility, agility, and customer care. Galapagos strives to meet the highest expectations of our clients and build strong, lasting relationships, ensuring a great working environment for both our team and our clients. Galapagos embodies passion and professionalism on all fronts within our company. We are driven to excel, do what is right, and positively impact our employees, clients, and the world through science and technology.
Rhonda Sheya
United States Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn