TxDOT Project Updates for the Week of Jan. 10, 2022

Anderson County Palestine Maintenance is scheduled to perform base repairs and patching on FM 3328. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on roadway elements. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, MBGF, signage and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County Maintenance crews plan to begin milling operations on US 69 between US 175 and FM 346. Traffic will be shifted to outside lanes both north and southbound. Flaggers will be present.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue widening the roadway. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. Expect daily lane closures when work is being done.The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue widening cross structures and driveway upgrades. Lane closures will be in place. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures will be in place. The project widens the existing roadway and incorporates safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue placing mowstrip and final surface striping. Lane closures will be in place during construction. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $507,099.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is awaiting final punch list. Lane closures will be in place, expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled for the project. The project will consist of pavement resurfacing.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County Maintenance crews plan to perform erosion control on SH 31 from Longview city limits to IH 20 north and southbound. There will be lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Crews will also continue mobile operations to patch potholes and low edges throughout the county.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2022

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $3.88 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2022

Contractor will be completing punch list items this week. This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new MBGF and driveway asphalt. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2022

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County Athens maintenance is scheduled to perform blade lay hot mix on FM 85 between SH 274 and FM 2613. A second crew is scheduled to perform base repairs on SH 198 between SH 31W and FM 3062. Expect delays with flaggers controlling traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP) base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup work. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

Cost: $41.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup work. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. The contract consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County Maintenance crews will be performing edge repairs on FM 3135. A second crew will be performing bridge work on SH 149 at Cherokee Bayou relief. Flaggers will control traffic with one-way traffic setups in all locations.

----------------------------------------

Smith County Maintenance crews will be performing bobcat profile operations on FM 2493 just south of Grande in the southbound lanes. There will be lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. This crew will then move to the Grande and LP 49 area to perform the same work. There will be multiple lane closures daily. A second crew will be performing base repair in Troup, starting on FM 346 at W. Tarbutton St. The crew will then move to SH 110 just north of the four-way stop. These locations will be under one-way traffic controlled by flaggers.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be installing driveway culverts on the northbound and southbound sides. Traffic control will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

FM 2493 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $14.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled for miscellaneous project clean up. Temporary lane closures are anticipated from 9 am to 4 pm. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

Limits: At FM 346

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $16.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Contractor is scheduled to complete punch list items and project cleanup. Temporary lane closures will be in place for asphalt repair. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph on US 69. The project consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue the mill and inlay. Expect lane closures when work is in progress. When in progress, hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect delays. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Sidewalks at various locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on SH 110 in Troup. The project is adding sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W, and SH 135N in Troup.

SH 135 Widening Project

Limits: From Arp to Troup

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to complete driveway and cross culvert upgrades on FM 768. Lane closures will be in place. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

Cost: $2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

Cost: $3.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

SH 64 Bridge Maintenance

Limits: Prairie Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $332,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue working on bridge repairs. When work is in progress, hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane closures will be in place when working on the metal beam guard fence and retrofit rail. The project consists of bridge maintenance and repair.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

No work is scheduled for this project. The project will consist of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Upgrades at Barber Road

Limits: Exit and Entrance ramps to Barber Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $1.49 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2022

This project consists of widening on ramps and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new MBGF and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and asphalt overlay. No work planned this week.

SH 110 & FM 346 Landscape Project

Limits: Various locations on SH 110 & FM 346

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $157,495

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of landscape development.

Sign Replacement at Various Locations in Smith County

Limits: Various locations on SH 110, FM 14, FM 16, FM 1805, FM 1995, FM 2015 and FM 2710

Contractor: HX Farms, Inc.

Cost: $34,806

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project will consist of replacing small roadside signs.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County Canton Maintenance will be conducting base work on FM 316. Daytime lane closures will be in place with flaggers controlling traffic.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 MBGF Improvements (Van Zandt, Smith, and Gregg counties)

Limits: SH 19 in Canton E to MLK Blvd. in Longview

Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Crews will be performing concrete work, cleaning, and grading along the eastbound and westbound shoulders Gregg County (eastbound side), and cleaning and grading in Smith county (eastbound and westbound). Lane closures will be in effect nightly and will be managed by message boards and channelizing devices. This project is to construct safety improvements consisting of upgrading MBGF and mow strip.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will be performing roadway widening operations on the southbound side and extending drainage structures on the northbound side. Traffic control will consist of a southbound shoulder closure and will be managed by flaggers as needed. The project consists of Super 2 work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs and pavement markings.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be installing concrete mowstrip on CR 2318 and CR 2918. Both roads remain closed on each side of the bridges until project completion. The project consists of removing and replacing four bridges.

Safety Improvement Project

Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue driveways and drainage structures work on FM 346 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

----------------------------------------

Wood County Maintenance crews will be performing bridge maintenance on FM 1254 on the Edmoore Creek Bridge. Expect one lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car. No delays are expected. Another crew will be performing bridge maintenance on FM 2659 at the Rogers Creek bridge. Expect one lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car. Expect minor delays in this area.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project

Limits: From two miles south of FM 515 southeast for 0.5 mile

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $0.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

The project is substantially complete and in the punch-list phase. Shoulder closures could occur occasionally with minimal delay to motorists. The project includes pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract