1 Rated Autism Podcast Joins New Autism Network

Autism Live Logo with Registration mark Autism Expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh answers questions about autism on Ask Dr. Doreen The Autism Network Logo Autism Live Logo with the words Your source for Autism Information and then watch, share, learn and live

Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast, has joined The Autism Network along with shows, Ask Dr. Doreen and Stories From the Spectrum.

We are excited about this transition to The Autism Network. We are looking forward to sharing more stories and helping to create an interactive space to hear from more people who are neurodivergent.” — Shannon Penrod

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Live , the #1 rated Autism Podcast , has joined The Autism Network . As part of The Autism Network, Autism Live plans to bring more content, more interviews, and more resources to individuals on the autism spectrum and the people who love them. Shannon Penrod, the host of Autism Live for over a decade will continue to be the main host. Says Penrod, “We are excited about this transition to The Autism Network. We’re looking forward to sharing more stories and helping to create an interactive space to hear from more people who are neurodivergent.” Autism Live will begin new programming on www.AutismNetwork.com on January 10, 2022. Live shows will be available Monday-Friday at 1pm ET, 10am PT. All shows are available as a free download on all podcast platforms.The Autism Network launched in November of 2021. At the center of its programming is Autism Live and Ask Dr. Doreen. Ask Dr. Doreen has been a staple on Autism Live, featuring autism expert, Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. Dr. Doreen takes live questions from individuals around the world and provides insight into how to help individuals on the spectrum of autism to gain skills in order to live healthier, happier lives. Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical phycologist with over 40 years’ experience working in the field of autism. She is a behaviorist who is world renowned for her stance on treating individuals on the spectrum with respect and consideration of their individual wants and needs, both medical and personal. Ask Dr. Doreen can be seen LIVE on Tuesdays starting January 11th on www.autismnetwork.com and is available as free download wherever podcasts are available. Viewers can also pose questions for Dr.Granpeesheh on Tik Tok @askDrDoreen.In 2022 The Autism Network will be adding additional programing including a new podcast, Stories From the Spectrum, which will be entirely content by and for neurodivergent individuals. Says Penrod, “I think when people see the level of talent we are amassing and the truly incredible things these individuals are bringing to the table, I think its going to be a game changer.”ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.Official Website: www.Autism-Live.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/AutismLive Twitter: www.twitter.com/AutismLiveShow Instagram: www.instagram.com/AutismLive TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@autismlive ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or FaceBook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@askdrdoreen Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdoreengranpeesheh ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast and features Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. The Autism Network’s newest podcast, Stories from the Spectrum will debut in 2022 and will feature programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/ Facebook: The Autism Network###

Autism Live: Knowledge is Power, Hope is Our Favorite Four Letter Word