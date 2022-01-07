Top EB-5 Firm Resumes In-Person Events with New Jersey Seminars on January 9
TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host informational seminars in Trenton, Edison, and Newark on Sunday, January 9, 2021. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and throughout 2021, EB5AN held virtual events to respect safety protocols in the U.S. and around the world. Sunday’s seminars will be a chance for prospective immigrant investors to meet the EB5AN team in person.
The free seminars will begin at 11:00 AM in Trenton, 2:00 PM in Edison, and 4:00 PM in Newark, and are open to anyone interested in the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program. Attendees are asked to register in advance at www.get-eb5-visa.com.
“We are excited to go on the road again and talk face to face with people,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “Our online webinars over the last two years have been well attended, but there’s something special about engaging with prospective investors in person. Relationships are built on trust, and trust begins with a handshake.”
Silverman will be joined by Philadelphia-based immigration attorney Anahita George. Together they will talk with investors about direct EB-5 investments, which are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30, 2021, and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” added Silverman. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. They want high certainty of outcome and low risk. Anahita and I are going to explain how this can be achieved.”
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
