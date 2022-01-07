TYT Expands News and Politics Programming with 10-Week Series The Watchlist
TYT sets sight on aggressive growth with upcoming new shows and courting new generation of creators
Through 20 years of being the leading brand in online news, TYT has figured out exactly what audiences want in the digital world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com), America’s largest progressive news network, enters its 20th year with The Watchlist hosted by longtime The Young Turks senior producer and host Jayar Jackson and additional shows to be launched later in the year. The Watchlist In addition to launching a new show, TYT will welcome a new generation of voices through their Rebel HQ channel. TYT remains focused on delivering news and politics programming that speaks truth to power, challenges the establishment, and drives positive change.
TYT’s Head of Programming Judith Benezra said, “Jayar's commentary and video segments have long exposed political corruption, institutional discrimination and systemic racism, while championing the disenfranchised and working class. Every day on The Watchlist, Jayar will curate the most important videos of the day and break them down with the authenticity, forthrightness and irony that his audience loves.”
The Watchlist will feature Jackson reacting to a must-watch list of videos of the day, which will cover news, politics, society, culture, current events, and more. The Watchlist will kick off TYT’s daily programming, airing live every weekday at 12pm ET/9am PT.
The Watchlist host Jayar Jackson shared, "On The Watchlist, I want to cover the most compelling stories about our politics and community, captured on video. With a spotlight on these events and an analysis of how they influence our everyday lives, my hope is that viewers will recognize the change we all can make to move our society forward. And we'll still have a bit of fun!"
TYT founder and CEO Cenk Uygur said, "Through 20 years of being the leading brand in online news, TYT has figured out exactly what audiences want in the digital world. Jayar was one of the people that made that success possible and I'm thrilled that he is going to headline our latest show. The Watchlist will add to our growing lineup of successful shows and help us become one of the dominant news networks in the country."
Additionally, the network’s Rebel HQ channel boasted record-breaking viewership. Former MSNBC host David Shuster is a lead host for Rebel HQ programming. Since joining, Shuster’s videos have garnered 197 million views. His video, “Lawyer Catches Police Officers Breaking The Law,” posted on July 14, 2021, is the 9th most viewed video in the channel’s history. Working off this model, TYT will provide up-and-coming progressive voices a platform to share their perspectives via the Rebel HQ YouTube channel and Facebook page which has over a million followers in total, over a billion impressions, and over 300 million total views in 2021. Some of the regular contributors include former MSNBC host David Shuster, attorney Adrienne Lawrence, Jackson White, Richard Ojeda, among others. Rebel HQ hosts cover topics that they are passionate about and reach millions of people globally on a weekly basis.
TYT’s Chief Marketing Officer Praveen Singh celebrated TYT’s continued growth, “In the past 20 years TYT has built a community of viewers who want to drive positive change. 2022 is another election year and TYT is a leader in providing progressive leaders a platform to reach an engaged audience. The expansion of our programming will help to reach more audiences and target potential voters who are looking for honest and straightforward commentary that speaks to the challenges many Americans are facing.”
Most recently, TYT announced the expansion of its 24/7 programming and will be available on TCL televisions. In 2021, TYT signaled continued growth by adding two new shows: Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey and Power Hour with Sen. Nina Turner. The network also announced a partnership with Acast as it increased its podcast production. In the coming year, TYT is celebrating its 20th anniversary and plans to continue its dominance in total views and engagement in the news and politics vertical.
ABOUT ‘THE YOUNG TURKS’ AND TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
Most recently TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Dr. Richey was most recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.
Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2021. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, The Conversation, Power Hour and more.
TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, TCL, and more.
TYT is also available as a podcast on the Acast app, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
