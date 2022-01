CONGRATULATIONS TO THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF DENTAL BOARDS’ REPRESENTATIVES

The American Association of Dental Boards Dr. James A. Sparks, AADB President Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, AADB Execuitive Director

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the members who were recently appointed to positions within the organization. "It is an exciting time for our organization and our growth is a direct result of our dedicated Members and Directors” notes President James A. Sparks, DDS. Dr. Sparks finds “the AADB appointees have demonstrated strong leadership throughout the pandemic and we are grateful to have them continue to guide and build our association.” The AADB Board of Directors recently made the following appointments to the association’s non-standing committees, councils, and/or commissions:ACE Accreditation OfficersDr. Robert Zena (Chair)Ms. Yvonne BachMr. Brian BarnettMs. Sherry CampbellDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Frank MaggioMs. Laura RichouxDr. Tonia Socha-MowerAd Hoc Committee for Revenue GenerationDr. James Sparks (Chair)Yvonne BachMr. Brian BarnettDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Cliff FeingoldMs. Laura RichouxDr. Tonia Socha-MowerCouncil on Dental Education and Licensure (CDEL)Dr. Karen LanierEvaluations CommitteeDr. Frank Maggio (Chair)Mr. Brian BarnettDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Tonia Socha-MowerDr. James SparksDr. Robert ZenaJoint Commission on National Dental Examinations (JCNDE)Dr. Julie McKeeDr. Jeetendra PatelDr. Mark ZakowskiRemediate+ CommitteeDr. James Sparks (Chair)Mr. Brian BarnettDr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Arthur Chen-Shu JeeDr. Tonia Socha-MowerTask Force for Licensure Examination RelationsDr. James Sparks (Chair)Dr. Dale ChamberlainDr. Cliff FeingoldDr. Frank ReckerMs. Laura RichouxDr. Tonia Socha-MowerThe American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.As the national face of state dental boards, we influence the licenses of over half a million oral health practitioners through the regulation of dentists, dental therapists, hygienists, and assistants by our governing members.Our mission is simple: To serve as a resource by providing a national forum for exchange, development, and dissemination of information to assist dental regulatory boards with their obligation to protect the public.