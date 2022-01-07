CONGRATULATIONS TO THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF DENTAL BOARDS’ REPRESENTATIVES
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, AADB Execuitive Director
The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the members who were recently appointed to non-standing committees, commissions, and councilsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AADB Board of Directors would like to congratulate the members who were recently appointed to positions within the organization. "It is an exciting time for our organization and our growth is a direct result of our dedicated Members and Directors” notes President James A. Sparks, DDS. Dr. Sparks finds “the AADB appointees have demonstrated strong leadership throughout the pandemic and we are grateful to have them continue to guide and build our association.” The AADB Board of Directors recently made the following appointments to the association’s non-standing committees, councils, and/or commissions:
ACE Accreditation Officers
Dr. Robert Zena (Chair)
Ms. Yvonne Bach
Mr. Brian Barnett
Ms. Sherry Campbell
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Frank Maggio
Ms. Laura Richoux
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Ad Hoc Committee for Revenue Generation
Dr. James Sparks (Chair)
Yvonne Bach
Mr. Brian Barnett
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Cliff Feingold
Ms. Laura Richoux
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Council on Dental Education and Licensure (CDEL)
Dr. Karen Lanier
Evaluations Committee
Dr. Frank Maggio (Chair)
Mr. Brian Barnett
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Dr. James Sparks
Dr. Robert Zena
Joint Commission on National Dental Examinations (JCNDE)
Dr. Julie McKee
Dr. Jeetendra Patel
Dr. Mark Zakowski
Remediate+ Committee
Dr. James Sparks (Chair)
Mr. Brian Barnett
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Arthur Chen-Shu Jee
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
Task Force for Licensure Examination Relations
Dr. James Sparks (Chair)
Dr. Dale Chamberlain
Dr. Cliff Feingold
Dr. Frank Recker
Ms. Laura Richoux
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower
The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.
As the national face of state dental boards, we influence the licenses of over half a million oral health practitioners through the regulation of dentists, dental therapists, hygienists, and assistants by our governing members.
Our mission is simple: To serve as a resource by providing a national forum for exchange, development, and dissemination of information to assist dental regulatory boards with their obligation to protect the public.
