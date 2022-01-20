NanoVeda Offers Curcumin Strips Rich in Antioxidants and Strong Anti-Inflammatory Properties
NanoVeda's Nutritional Strips Provide the Body With Immune Support
Curcumin contains strong anti-inflammatory properties as well as a powerful antioxidant. Since it decreases inflammation, curcumin may help some health conditions, such as heart disease & arthritis.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NanoVeda’s Curcumin Oral Strips provide an immunity boost because it contains Curcumin, the main active ingredient in turmeric.
— Rakshit Mehta, founder of NanoVeda health and wellness company
“Curcumin contains strong anti-inflammatory properties as well as a powerful antioxidant,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda health and wellness company. “Since it decreases inflammation, curcumin may help some health conditions, such as heart disease and arthritis.”
Mehta said curcumin possesses antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiviral properties that may help your immune system to ward off infections.
Healthline.com lists many health benefits of curcumin, including anti-aging, depression, and depression.
NanoVeda’s nutrition strips also fuse Swiss nanotechnology with a 1,000 years of traditional Indian ayurvedic system of medicine that emphasizes natural healing.
What makes NanoVeda different is its use of the patented ThinkSol Technology, an innovative technology, that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles, which are rapidly dissolved and absorbed quickly in the body.
“All you have to do is peel, place the strip on your tongue, and let the body quickly absorb the nutrients,” he said.
While the nanotechnology enables the body to quickly absorb the ingredients, NanoVeda also uses Ultrasol CURCUMIN, which is 46 times more bioavailable than other brands.
“We know the body has a difficult time absorbing many types of curcumin, which is why we use Ultrasol CURCUMIN,” Mehta said.
NanoVeda has developed the following oral strips, which are available on NanoVeda’s Amazon Brand Store:
●NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which is the most active ingredient in Turmeric.
●NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips, which contains Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal herb.
●NanoVeda Iron Strips
●NanoVeda Energy Strips
●NanoVeda Probiotics Strips
●NanoVeda Sleep Strips
●NanoVeda Immune Strips
NanoVeda recently announced it will soon offer antacid and biotin strips.
All of Nanoveda’s strips are naturally sourced and clinically studied to show how they work in harmony with your body.
The NanoVeda Curcumin strips, which have a natural orange-mango flavor, are free of soy, gluten, milk, egg, wheat, GMOs, peanuts, sweeteners, shellfish, and sugar. They are easily soluble and individually packed, which makes taking the strips with you to work or on trips easy to do.
“Our Curcumin strips provide many health benefits and should be part of everyone’s daily health regimen,” he added.
To purchase NanoVeda oral strips, visit the NanoVeda Amazon Brand Store.
