Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) Starts FMGE Coaching Classes Following Remarkable Result in 2021

Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) has outshined everyone by ceaselessly delivering the best results in FMGE over the years than any other institute in India.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the outstanding FMGE result in December 2021, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) starts their FMGE coaching classes for the next batch. The institute will be conducting live classroom sessions as well as online classes for students. They have also prepared to extend one-on-one training programmes for tomorrow’s doctors and healthcare specialists.
— Dr. David K Pillai, Chairman
Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) has recently become India’s no. 1 achiever in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) with exceptional results, evidencing their proficiency once again. This compulsory exam, conducted by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), grants the much-needed license to Indian medical students with a foreign degree for practicing medicine in India.
Dr. David K Pillai, the chairman of the institute, informed, “Our institute is the principal associate of Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) in Philippines. KIMA, one of the prominent institutions in India, has secured a pass percentage of 91.4% in FMGE 2021 whereas the same in all of India is close to 23.3%.”
Being one of the toughest exams in the country, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) requires additional and personalised guidance from mentors. Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) offers benefits like integrated technology, strategic curriculum, well-researched study materials and experienced faculties including Dr. Deepak Marwah (Internal Medicine), Dr. Siraj Ahmad (Pharmacology) Dr. Shrikant Verma (Anatomy), Dr. Yusuf (Orthopaedics), Dr. Shivani Jain (Ophthalmology), Dr. Vijay Gupta (Physiology) and others.
As shared by the chairman, Dr. David K Pillai, “Our prominent and experienced faculties will conduct aptitude and mock tests regularly to enhance the efficiency of students and provide them with hands-on experience. FMG Students will also learn effective time management, get exposure to essential questions and gain accuracy and speed, which are the most important factors.”
Apart from the above, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) will provide updated study materials and make FMG students solve simple to complex assignments with short-cut solutions and tricks for the best quality preparation. This all-inclusive training programme is designed to help them in practicing for the next examination and securing high scores.
FMG Students enrolling for this FMGE coaching will get to avail doubt clearing session, performance analysis, revision on high-yield topics, offline classes with interactive review and more. They will be mentored comprehensively to acquire additional skillset apart from their MBBS degree for qualifying in this computer based licensure test.
Besides the above-said, the institute ensures the best amenities to its students including AC classrooms, in-campus food and accommodation, friendly staff, highly equipped study halls with individual cabins and 24x7 support.
According to the Chairman, Dr. David K Pillai, “Every year, our institute helps more than 90% of the students from India to get admission in Davao Medical School Foundation, Philippines and other reputed colleges in the Philippines for medical studies. We also bring the best FMGE coaching for foreign graduated students in India.”
This time as well, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) strives to prepare the best batch who will come out with flying colours in the next Foreign Medical Graduates Examination.
About Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA)
Established in 1999, Kings International Medical Academy (KIMA) is a renowned institute in India and the primary associate of Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) in Philippines. They open doors of opportunities for aspirants to study medicine abroad and practice successfully in India. They also offer the most holistic education to medical students for cracking exams and developing additional skillsets for their professional careers. KIMA comes with facilities like advanced lab equipment, latest safety installations, wireless-enabled classrooms, audio-visual enhancements, fire hazard proofing, etc. Over the years, the medical training institute has become the preferred choice not only for their unbeatable results but also for their affordable courses to make dreams come true.
