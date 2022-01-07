Viking Pest Control Expands Pro-Clean Disinfectant and Sanitization Service to Homes and Businesses in NJ, PA, DE and MD
Viking Pest, focused on sustainable solutions, is helping to stem the outbreak of COVID-19 with Pro-Clean Disinfectant and Sanitization service
We are all in this together, and whether you own a home, restaurant, or other commercial space, Viking Pest is here to help you in any way that we can.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest, an innovative pest control company focused on new pest control technology and sustainable solutions, is helping to stem the outbreak of COVID-19 with Pro-Clean Disinfectant and Sanitization service for both homes and businesses. Pro-Clean is unlike simple fogging treatments or basic cleaning; Viking Pro-Clean Disinfectant and Sanitization Treatments combine a variety of application methods to thoroughly disinfect your living, workspace or common areas for any home or business. This sanitization treatment is effective at dramatically reducing the number of bacteria and viruses from common colds, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Influenza A, H1N1 Virus and more. By utilizing various methods, this allows the disinfectant to reach the multiple surfaces promoting a stronger antibacterial and antiviral effect. Pro-Clean materials have all been approved by the EPA as effective for viral elimination, Viking Pest reports.
— Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest
“While we all navigate through this uncertain time, Viking wanted to further expand our disinfectant and sanitization services to homes and businesses to provide additional ways for home and business owners to protect their loved ones, employees, and customers. We are all in this together, and whether you own a home, restaurant, or other commercial space, Viking Pest is here to help you in any way that we can” says Paul Bergmann, President of Viking Pest.
For more information about Pro-Clean Disinfectant and Sanitization Service for both homes and businesses, please visit: https://www.vikingpest.com/pro-clean-disinfecting-sanitization-services/
