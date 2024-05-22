Viking Pest Control to Collaborate with Gloucester City, NJ in Its Fight Against the Spotted Lanternfly
NJ-Based Pest Control Company Assists with Spotted Lanternfly Infestation.
We're thrilled to join forces with Viking to tackle the Spotted Lanternfly issue in Gloucester City. Taking these steps enhances our beautiful public spaces and our residents' outdoor quality of life.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control is proud to share its collaboration with Gloucester City, NJ to aid in its efforts to manage the spotted lanternfly population. Contracted to treat Johnson Park, Middlesex Neighborhood Park, Division St. Playground, 6th St. & Jersey Ave Park and Proprietors Park, Viking is working closely with the city government and its Community Development Department to address the invasive insect species. Viking has initiated its treatment protocol for combating the spotted lanternfly. The City Administrator and Chief of Police, Brian Morrell, was critical in coordinating this effort among Viking and city leadership.
"We're thrilled to join forces with Viking Pest Control to tackle the Spotted Lanternfly issue in Gloucester City," says Lori Ryan Director of Community Development. "Taking these steps enhances our beautiful public spaces and our residents' outdoor quality of life."
Viking’s Spotted Lanternfly treatment has been recognized by Real Simple magazine as the best in the country. Applications of this treatment are designed to help control and reduce the overpopulation of this invasive pest species while having minimal impact on beneficial plants and wildlife.
Although not directly harmful to humans, spotted lanternflies pose a significant threat to plant life and agriculture. In large numbers, they can cause severe, even fatal, damage to plants. Recognizable by their egg masses resembling mud patches on tree bark, they also excrete honeydew, attracting pests like ants and stinging insects and promoting harmful sooty mold. Acme's treatment for spotted lanternflies has been lauded by Real Simple magazine as the nation's best, aiming to control the invasive pest population while minimizing impacts on beneficial plants and wildlife.
Viking Pest Control offers modern, sustainable pest control solutions and has served the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland areas for over 40 years, earning a reputation for reliable and effective service.
