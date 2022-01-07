MACAU, January 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for September - November 2021 decreased by 0.9% over the previous period (August - October 2021) to 266.7. The index for the Macao Peninsula (266.4) fell by 1.2% while that for Taipa & Coloane (268.0) rose by 0.8%.

The index for existing residential units (286.7) went down by 1.1%; the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (278.2) dropped by 1.4% while the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (321.2) climbed by 0.1%. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old decreased by 1.1% and 0.4% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old grew by 2.0%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (307.3) rose by 3.0%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over decreased by 1.7% and 0.3% respectively, while the index for those with an area between 75 and 99.9 went up by 0.7%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less dropped by 1.0%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys rose by 0.3%.