Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market anticipated to reach USD 5,143 billion by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 5,143 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 24.9% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, this growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce. The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce industry.
“Lower prices and greater product choice are the key drivers of the online shopping trend from the consumer's viewpoint. Furthermore, as E-Commerce companies and distribution providers develop their logistics capacities, customers will be able to collect their international online orders quicker, reducing some of the major barriers to cross-border shopping. Through the rapid and widespread diffusion of technology, globalization has increased the volume and variety of cross-border transactions in services and goods. The global cross-border B2C e-commerce industry dynamics have been driven by this.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Key Players
AirBridgeCargo Airlines
eBay
AliExpress.com
ASOS
ACES
BigCommerce
Jagged Peak
Amazon.com
Pitney Bowes
Other Prominent Players
Note- This report sample includes
Brief Introduction to the research report.
Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)
Research methodology
Key Player mentioned in the report
Data presentation
Market Taxonomy
Size & Share Analysis
Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Segments
Apparel & Accessories segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is segmented by category into Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage and Others. Apparel & Accessories segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 over the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of cross-border B2C e-commerce in this field.
Digital wallets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is segmented by payment method into Digital Wallets, Credit and Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others. In the forecast period; the digital wallets payment category is projected to expand at the fastest pace due to maximum utilization.
Assorted brands segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is segmented by category into offering into In-house brands and Assorted brands. Assorted brands segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 due to high demand.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce is segmented by category into Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage and Others. Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce is segmented by payment method into Digital Wallets, Credit and Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others. Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce is segmented by category into offering In-house brands and Assorted brands. Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce is segmented by end-user into Adults, Teenagers, Senior Citizens, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.
Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce is segmented by category into Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage and Others. Apparel & Accessories segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020 over the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of cross-border B2C e-commerce in this field. Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce is segmented by payment method into Digital Wallets, Credit and Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others. In the forecast period; the digital wallets payment category is projected to expand at the fastest pace due to maximum utilization.
Adam Belfort
